The Green Line is a new light rail transit line in Calgary, with $4.9 billion in funding from the Government of Canada, Government of Alberta, and City of Calgary. Construction of Phase 1 will create 20,000 jobs and include 13 stations, 18 km of track, 3 park and ride facilities, and more. The line will use modern low floor light rail vehicles and provide seamless connections with existing transit lines. The Green Line is seen as a platform for long-term city building and will encourage redevelopment and investment opportunities in Calgary.