Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Citi ranges from $143K per year for C10 to $164K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
$143K
$115K
$0
$27.5K
C11
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
C12
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.2K
C13
$164K
$152K
$0
$11.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)