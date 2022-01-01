← Company Directory
Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Salaries

Cirrus Logic's salary ranges from $62,741 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $301,500 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cirrus Logic. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $183K
Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$109K

Mechanical Engineer
$271K
Product Designer
$62.7K
Product Manager
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Technical Program Manager
$302K
Technical Writer
$154K
FAQ

