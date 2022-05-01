← Company Directory
MaxLinear
MaxLinear Salaries

MaxLinear's salary ranges from $53,503 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $218,900 for a Marketing in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MaxLinear. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $195K
Data Scientist
$156K
Electrical Engineer
$186K

Marketing
$219K
Product Manager
$200K
Program Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$53.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Solution Architect
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MaxLinear is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MaxLinear is $170,850.

