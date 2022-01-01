← Company Directory
Arm Salaries

Arm's salary ranges from $34,878 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $575,533 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arm. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
Graduate Hardware Engineer $143K
Hardware Engineer $141K
Senior Hardware Engineer $230K
Staff Hardware Engineer $313K
Principal Hardware Engineer $330K
Senior Principal Hardware Engineer $576K
Software Engineer
Grade 2 $66.5K
Grade 3 $105K
Grade 4 $149K
Grade 5 $204K
Grade 6 $234K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Accountant
$111K

Administrative Assistant
$164K
Business Development
$266K
Data Scientist
$182K
Graphic Designer
$34.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$159K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Design Manager
$147K
Product Manager
$200K
Project Manager
$81K
Sales
$106K
Sales Engineer
$126K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
Solution Architect
Median $237K
Technical Program Manager
$285K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arm is Hardware Engineer at the Senior Principal Hardware Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $575,533. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arm is $159,200.

