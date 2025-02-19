All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Arm ranges from $143K per year for Graduate Hardware Engineer to $586K per year for Senior Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $286K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Hardware Engineer
$143K
$119K
$13K
$11.2K
Hardware Engineer
$141K
$113K
$14.9K
$13.4K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$230K
$162K
$42.3K
$25.3K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$315K
$221K
$93.5K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arm, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)