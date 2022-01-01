← Company Directory
Cipla
Cipla Salaries

Cipla's salary ranges from $2,386 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $83,300 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cipla. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Financial Analyst
$83.3K
Product Manager
$2.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cipla is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cipla is $42,843.

