CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Our in-house team of experts works together to identify and create value in real assets, benefiting the communities in which we invest. Back in 1994, our three founders focused on projects in Southern California neighborhoods. Today, we’re a diverse team of more than 990 employees with projects across the Americas. Our projects have delivered jobs; created comfortable places to live, work and relax; and provided necessary and sustainable infrastructure. Our focus on enhancing communities is unwavering, and we’re striving to make an even greater impact in the years to come.