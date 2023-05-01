Community Healthcare Network is a non-profit organization that offers primary and behavioral healthcare, dental, nutrition, wellness, and support services to over 80,000 New Yorkers. They have 13 federally qualified health centers and 2 mobile vans that provide healthcare services to underserved communities in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan. They offer high-quality healthcare without discrimination based on race, religion, orientation, gender identity, immigration status, or ability to pay.