CHN
    • About

    Community Healthcare Network is a non-profit organization that offers primary and behavioral healthcare, dental, nutrition, wellness, and support services to over 80,000 New Yorkers. They have 13 federally qualified health centers and 2 mobile vans that provide healthcare services to underserved communities in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan. They offer high-quality healthcare without discrimination based on race, religion, orientation, gender identity, immigration status, or ability to pay.

    http://www.chnnyc.org
    Website
    1981
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

