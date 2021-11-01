← Company Directory
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salaries

Chipotle Mexican Grill's salary ranges from $38,480 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $160,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chipotle Mexican Grill. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Customer Service
Median $38.5K
Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Marketing Operations
$127K
Product Manager
$56.3K
Program Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Sales
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chipotle Mexican Grill is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chipotle Mexican Grill is $74,625.

Other Resources