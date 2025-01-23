← Company Directory
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Chipotle Mexican Grill totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chipotle Mexican Grill's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Software Engineer
Newport Beach, CA
Total per year
$160K
Level
L2
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Chipotle Mexican Grill?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chipotle Mexican Grill in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chipotle Mexican Grill for the Software Engineer role in United States is $140,000.

