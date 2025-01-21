Software Engineer compensation in United States at Chick-fil-A ranges from $111K per year for 5 to $228K per year for 10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $201K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chick-fil-A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
5
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
6
$106K
$97.8K
$0
$8.1K
7
$142K
$131K
$0
$11K
8
$152K
$137K
$0
$15.6K
