Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Salaries

Chick-fil-A's salary ranges from $32,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $228,050 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chick-fil-A. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
5 $111K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $152K
9 $184K
10 $228K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
9 $167K
10 $207K
Customer Service
Median $32K

Business Analyst
Median $104K
Business Operations
$184K
Business Development
$79.7K
Data Analyst
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.7K
Product Manager
$177K
Program Manager
$186K
Project Manager
$159K
Sales
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$210K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chick-fil-A is Software Engineer at the 10 level with a yearly total compensation of $228,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chick-fil-A is $152,366.

