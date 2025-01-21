← Company Directory
Chick-fil-A
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Chick-fil-A Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Chick-fil-A ranges from $143K to $202K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chick-fil-A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $192K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$143K$162K$192K$202K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Chick-fil-A?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Chick-fil-A in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $202,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chick-fil-A for the Product Manager role in United States is $142,560.

