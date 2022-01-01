← Company Directory
Inspire Brands
Inspire Brands Salaries

Inspire Brands's salary ranges from $65,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $225,120 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inspire Brands. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $70K
Business Analyst
Median $65K
Accountant
$157K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

Customer Service
$91.5K
Data Scientist
$93K
Product Designer
$153K
Product Manager
$139K
Solution Architect
$225K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inspire Brands is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inspire Brands is $116,166.

