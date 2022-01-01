FabFitFun Salaries

Company Directory
FabFitFun's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $136,680 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FabFitFun. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $117K
Data Analyst
$110K
Data Scientist
$137K

Product Designer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FabFitFun is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FabFitFun is $113,273.

