United Airlines
United Airlines Salaries

United Airlines's salary ranges from $66,665 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $211,050 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United Airlines. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $112K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $135K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $86K

Business Analyst
Median $69K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $75K
Data Analyst
Median $99.5K
Product Manager
Median $147K
Project Manager
Median $104K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $118K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $151K
Business Development
$85.3K
Customer Service Operations
$74.6K
Data Science Manager
$163K
Financial Analyst
$93.8K
Management Consultant
$66.7K
Marketing
$211K
Recruiter
$75.4K
Sales
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$87.1K
Solution Architect
$195K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$137K
UX Researcher
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at United Airlines is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Airlines is $102,918.

