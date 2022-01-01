← Company Directory
1upHealth
1upHealth Salaries

1upHealth's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $115,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1upHealth. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Customer Service
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1upHealth is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $115,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1upHealth is $112,225.

