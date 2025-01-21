← Company Directory
Chick-fil-A
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Chick-fil-A Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at Chick-fil-A totals $117K per year for 8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chick-fil-A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
5
Business Analyst I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
6
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
7
Business Analyst III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
8
Senior Business Analyst
$117K
$104K
$0
$12.5K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Chick-fil-A?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Chick-fil-A in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chick-fil-A for the Business Analyst role in United States is $104,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chick-fil-A

Related Companies

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources