Chicago Botanic Garden
    About

    Chicago Botanic Garden is a horticultural display garden and living museum that cultivates the power of plants to sustain and enrich life. It has 28 gardens and four natural areas on 385 acres, containing about 2.6 million plants of 9,700 taxa. The Garden has over 50,000 members and is known for its innovative education and plant conservation science programs. It is one of only 17 public gardens accredited by the American Association of Museums and has a library with 110,000 volumes, including rare botanical books.

    http://www.chicagobotanic.org
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

