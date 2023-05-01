Chart Industries manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions, cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas. It also offers process technology, liquefaction train, and critical equipment for the LNG, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works. Additionally, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in Ball Ground, Georgia.