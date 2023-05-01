← Company Directory
Chart Industries
Chart Industries Salaries

Chart Industries's salary ranges from $89,445 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $143,280 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chart Industries. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$143K
Mechanical Engineer
$89.4K
Project Manager
$95.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chart Industries is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chart Industries is $95,475.

