Chapter
Chapter Salaries

Chapter's salary ranges from $170,850 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $190,950 for a Business Development at the high-end. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Development
$191K
Marketing
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chapter is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chapter is $180,900.

