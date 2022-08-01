← Company Directory
    Every morning, 10,000 Americans wake up and begin their first day of retirement. Chapter is re-inventing the way that Americans transition into retirement, starting with Medicare. We are re-authoring the retirement narrative by enabling Americans to age with purpose and security and to define their best Chapter. For most people, Medicare is boring, bureaucratic, and confusing. But it's tremendously important. The current Medicare brokerage market is rife with misaligned incentives and path dependence that have pernicious affects on retirees. Our team and technology help retirees to navigate Medicare, including when and how to sign up, what specific plans to choose, and how to maximize the benefits from their coverage.Chapter has built industry-leading technology to help retirees save thousands of dollars on their healthcare. We are the only Medicare advisor (and perhaps the only insurance advisor of any industry) that recommends insurance plans that do not pay us.We build both consumer-facing software that’s highly accessible to our members and internal-facing software that uses our data integration, data modeling, and recommendation engine to give our Medicare advisors super powers.

    https://askchapter.org
