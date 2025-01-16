← Company Directory
CERN
CERN Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at CERN totals CHF 69.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CERN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
CERN
Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 69.8K
Level
Fellow
Base
CHF 69.8K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at CERN?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CERN in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 103,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CERN for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 69,836.

Other Resources