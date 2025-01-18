← Company Directory
CERN
CERN Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at CERN totals CHF 66.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CERN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
CERN
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 66.5K
Level
L3
Base
CHF 66.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at CERN?

Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at CERN in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 81,649. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CERN for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 66,476.

Other Resources