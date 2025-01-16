← Company Directory
Ceridian
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Ceridian Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Canada at Ceridian totals CA$147K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ceridian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$147K
CA$143K
CA$4.1K
CA$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ceridian, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ceridian in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$159,828. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceridian for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$125,631.

