Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems Salaries

Cerebras Systems's salary ranges from $102,526 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $601,975 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cerebras Systems. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $103K
L3 $120K
L4 $234K
L6 $362K
Hardware Engineer
Median $188K
Marketing
$478K

Mechanical Engineer
$208K
Solution Architect
$602K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Cerebras Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cerebras Systems is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $601,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cerebras Systems is $220,752.

