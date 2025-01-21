← Company Directory
Cerebras Systems
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Cerebras Systems Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Cerebras Systems totals $188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cerebras Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cerebras Systems
Hardware Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$188K
Level
Senior Staff
Base
$188K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Cerebras Systems?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Cerebras Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Cerebras Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cerebras Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $188,000.

