Centaur Labs is a company that helps AI leaders and data scientists create high-quality algorithms by providing data labeling services at scale. They offer an alternative to hiring expensive physicians or relying on low-quality crowdsourced teams by leveraging collective intelligence and performance-based incentives. Their technology, developed by MIT researchers, collects multiple opinions per case and rewards labelers for their accuracy. Centaur Labs offers industry-leading accuracy, affordable pricing, and a dedicated customer success manager for each client. They are backed by prominent venture capital firms and have experience working with researchers, startups, and large corporations.