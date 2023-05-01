Celestica Inc. is a global company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. The company also provides enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, servers, and storage-related products. Celestica serves a range of industries, including aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, healthtech, and original equipment manufacturers.