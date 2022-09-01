← Company Directory
CBORD
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CBORD that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CBORD and Horizon are the world’s leading providers of integrated technology solutions powering housing, access, foodservice, nutrition, eCommerce, and card systems for K-12 and higher education, acute care, senior living, and business campuses. Our success and growth is directly attributed to our team members. Our culture is built on integrity, respect for our people, and continuous personal development. We maintain an entrepreneurial spirit, where creativity, innovative problem solving, and learning agility drive our day-to-day actions.We pride ourselves on being the only provider who can offer such a broad portfolio of solutions designed to improve our customers’ daily operations and help them provide their customers with greater convenience and satisfaction. Our products and services are used by more than 7,000 organizations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Today, we employ over 500 professionals around the world.

    cbord.com
    Website
    1975
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CBORD

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources