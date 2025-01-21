← Company Directory
Cboe
Cboe Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Cboe ranges from $150K to $209K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cboe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $188K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$150K$162K$188K$209K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
rsu

At Cboe, rsus are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Cboe sits at a yearly total compensation of $209,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cboe for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $149,600.

