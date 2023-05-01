Casella Waste Systems is a solid waste services company operating in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services including solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company owns and/or operates 50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. It also markets recyclable materials and is involved in commodity brokerage operations.