← Company Directory
Carter's
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Carter's Salaries

Carter's's salary ranges from $80,595 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $276,375 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carter's. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$173K
Marketing
$97.5K
Marketing Operations
$276K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.6K
Software Engineer
$97.5K
Technical Program Manager
$133K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carter's is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carter's is $115,055.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Carter's

Related Companies

  • VF
  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Under Armour
  • Tapestry
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources