VF
VF Salaries

VF's salary ranges from $15,546 in total compensation per year for a Fashion Designer in Vietnam at the low-end to $182,408 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VF. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Accountant
$129K
Data Scientist
$182K
Fashion Designer
$15.5K

Product Designer
$111K
Product Manager
$98.1K
Project Manager
$152K
Software Engineer
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VF is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VF is $110,550.

