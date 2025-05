Carebook is a Montreal-based company that offers digital health solutions through its family of global solutions, CoreHealth and Wellness Checkpoint. They provide comprehensive and customized end-to-end health and wellness platforms for employers, wellness providers, insurance providers, and more. Carebook's philosophy is people-first, and their goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. They support the health and well-being of over 3.5 million lives in more than 100 countries globally.