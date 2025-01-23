Software Engineer compensation in India at Capgemini ranges from ₹427K per year for A3 to ₹2.1M per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹893K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
₹427K
₹427K
₹0
₹0
A4
₹456K
₹453K
₹1.4K
₹1.7K
A5
₹593K
₹587K
₹255.2
₹5.8K
B1
₹666K
₹666K
₹0
₹0
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title