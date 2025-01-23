Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Capgemini ranges from ₹427K per year for A3 to ₹2.1M per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹893K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus A3 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹427K ₹427K ₹0 ₹0 A4 Software Engineer ₹456K ₹453K ₹1.4K ₹1.7K A5 Senior Software Engineer ₹593K ₹587K ₹255.2 ₹5.8K B1 Associate Consultant ₹666K ₹666K ₹0 ₹0 View 2 More Levels

