All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United Kingdom at Capgemini ranges from £52.3K per year for B2 to £56.6K per year for C2. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £53.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
B2
£52.3K
£52.3K
£0
£0
C1
£64.5K
£59.6K
£0
£4.8K
C2
£56.6K
£54K
£0
£2.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
