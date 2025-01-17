All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Germany at Capgemini totals €63.6K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €63.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
B2
€63.6K
€61.6K
€0
€2K
C1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
C2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
