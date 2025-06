Calmerry is an online therapy platform connecting clients with licensed mental health professionals for text and video sessions. They have 500+ therapists experienced in treating various issues. Clients complete a survey and get matched with a counselor within 1 hour. They offer mood tracking and journaling tools and free therapist switching. Customer support is available 24/7. Founded in 2020, Calmerry aims to make mental health care an integrative part of people’s lives.