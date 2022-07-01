← Company Directory
CallMiner
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CallMiner that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CallMiner is the global leader in conversation analytics to drive business performance improvement.Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation.By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before.CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more.See http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP9IUDRnbsA for an overview of what CallMiner can do for you.

    http://callminer.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CallMiner

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources