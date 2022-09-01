← Company Directory
Calabrio
Calabrio Salaries

Calabrio's salary ranges from $97,908 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $234,617 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Calabrio. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Product Manager
$235K
Project Manager
$149K
Sales
$97.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Calabrio is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calabrio is $137,125.

