Built Technologies
Built Technologies Salaries

Built Technologies's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $215,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Built Technologies. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $123K
Marketing
$139K

Product Design Manager
$202K
Project Manager
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$216K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Built Technologies, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Built Technologies is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Built Technologies is $144,633.

