Built Technologies
    Built Technologies was founded in 2014 out of firsthand frustration with the challenges and pitfalls often associated with construction lending and the belief that technology could transform the loan management process. Built’s collaborative software streamlines the collateral monitoring and draw management process – a process widely recognized as highly cumbersome, costly, and fraught with risk. By bringing the draw management process online, Built helps lenders reduce construction loan risk, increase loan profitability, transform the borrower experience, simplify compliance, and provide unprecedented portfolio insights.

    http://www.getbuilt.com
    2014
    420
    $50M-$100M
