← Company Directory
Buffer
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Buffer Marketing Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Buffer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 169.91M - NGN 198.83M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 148.22MNGN 169.91MNGN 198.83MNGN 211.48M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Marketing submission at Buffer to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NGN 47.29M+ (sometimes NGN 472.88M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Buffer?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Buffer in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 211,481,414. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Buffer for the Marketing role in Nigeria is NGN 148,217,743.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Buffer

Related Companies

  • OneTrust
  • SkySpecs
  • Intercom
  • Bain
  • LEK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources