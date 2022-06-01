← Company Directory
Brainlab
Brainlab Salaries

Brainlab's salary ranges from $73,244 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $108,540 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brainlab. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $73.2K
Data Scientist
$87.6K
Marketing
$91.1K
Project Manager
$109K
Sales
$96.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brainlab is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brainlab is $93,996.

