GFT Group Salaries

GFT Group's salary ranges from $30,019 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Brazil at the low-end to $310,080 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $30.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Development
$53.7K
Data Scientist
$56.7K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$159K
Management Consultant
$150K
Product Designer
$30K
Software Engineering Manager
$310K
Solution Architect
$32K
Technical Program Manager
$35.9K
The highest paying role reported at GFT Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GFT Group is $53,679.

