Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Bolt totals $487K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$487K
$270K
$217K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bolt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)