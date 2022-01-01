← Company Directory
Bolt
Bolt Salaries

Bolt's salary ranges from $7,566 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Georgia at the low-end to $1,035,300 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bolt. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $178K
L4 $241K
L5 $278K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $190K
Business Analyst
$59K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Customer Service
$129K
Data Analyst
$7.6K
Data Scientist
$112K
Financial Analyst
$141K
Human Resources
$204K
Management Consultant
$318K
Marketing
Median $188K
Product Designer
$193K
Recruiter
$37.8K
Sales
$1.04M
Software Engineering Manager
$382K
Solution Architect
$154K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
UX Researcher
$84.2K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Bolt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bolt is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,035,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bolt is $187,545.

